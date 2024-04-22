SHOW REVIEW: Passenger Terminal Expo 2024

“It’s wonderful to be back at PTE,” said Mark VanLoh, CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority. “As an airport CEO building a new concourse, walking into the exhibition hall is like being a kid in a candy shop. I want everything. It’s just fantastic.”

Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, held at the Messe Frankfurt in Germany, drew over 300 international exhibitors from Europe, the Middle East, North America, Asia and other parts of the world, to showcase their latest innovations, product launches, service enhancements and customer case studies. Running from April 16-18, 2024, with over 70 new exhibitors this year and three halls to explore, the show was a resounding success, offering attendees three full days of intense networking, solution sourcing and intelligence, all in one place.

Highlights included cutting-edge crossbelt technology, a machine-learning-based queue detection solution, AI-powered kiosk solutions, a modular soft seating system a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) bag tag printing solution as well as an all-in-one ID scanner with a housing design optimized for both self-service integration and desktop use and an AI-powered lost luggage identification solution.

Meanwhile, more than 450 speakers shared critical intel in a conference program spanning 15 dedicated conference tracks. Leading sessions included presentations from: Daniel Williams, chief technology officer (CTO) for aviation at Microsoft UK, who delved into AI’s impact on personalized customer experiences, efficient travel planning, seamless booking, enhanced safety and sustainable solutions; Keri Phoenix, director of innovation at Vancouver Airport Authority, who explored the impact of empowering passengers through a platform that not only speaks to their needs but also anticipates them; and Joe Stratford, executive director of airport projects at Red Sea Global, who shared the key challenges, solutions and progress updates from the new international airport, designed by Foster + Partners, that is set to become the jewel in the crown of a bold plan to boost tourism in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Dr Stefan Schulte, CEO of Fraport, the host airport group for Passenger Terminal Expo 2024, got the show off to a great start, delivering the opening address to a packed audience at Passenger Terminal Conference. He welcomed visitors to the event and discussed the industry’s three current key priorities: balancing growth with sustainability; ensuring automated efficiency by embracing new technology like artificial intelligence and computed tomography (CT) scanning; and being an employer of choice to secure the best staff.

The show also hosted the 2024 Skytrax World Airport Awards on April 17, in which Doha’s Hamad International Airport was named World’s Best Airport. Hamad also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East. The 2023 Airport of the Year and 12-time recipient of the award, Singapore Changi Airport, achieved second place in the global ranking and won awards for the Best Airport in Asia and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service. Seoul Incheon Airport moved up to third place in the global ranking and won the award for the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport 2024.

New product launches

SITA launched the SITA Airport Operations Total Optimizer during Passenger Terminal Expo 2024. Total Optimizer harnesses AI and the principles of total airport management to holistically improve a variety of airport functions. It has been designed to enable airport teams to dynamically set the relative priority of different aspects, such as operational performance, capacity provision, revenue generation, cost-efficiency, passenger experience and sustainability.

Airbus Public Safety and Security launched Agnet Turnaround – a smart and secure collaborative platform to address the complexities of ground operations – at Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt. According to Airbus, at the core of Agnet Turnaround is the ability to reach the right individuals while simultaneously monitoring real-time operations and enhancing time performance. The company also asserted that beyond fostering real-time situational awareness of workflows, automation plays a key role in augmenting ground operational productivity through automatic group creation, alerts and the assignment of relevant human resources.

Smiths Detection launched the SDX 10060 XDi at the expo. The x-ray scanner is powered by diffraction technology. X-ray Diffraction (XRD) offers accurate material discrimination and substance identification based on an object’s molecular structure. XRD is particularly suited to detecting constantly evolving compounds in powder, liquid or solid forms, such as homemade explosives or narcotics, even for materials with similar densities. XRD technology can also be effectively deployed to support customs agencies in screening for a range of contraband items, including narcotics.

TAV Technologies launched its AI-powered kiosk solutions at Passenger Terminal Expo. It also showcased its Total Airport Management Suite (TAMS) – an AI-powered airport management solution. The AI-powered kiosk solutions have been designed to optimize passenger interactions by providing self-service options for check-in, wayfinding and customer support. Visitors could explore these solutions by participating in the company’s virtual airport experience at TAV Technologies’ virtual airport.

Assaia unveiled the AI TurnaroundControl 2.0 airline turnaround optimization solution with a live demonstration for Passenger Terminal Expo visitors. TurnaroundControl 2.0 has been designed to address the unique needs of airlines. The aim is to enhance on-time performance and reduce delay costs, offering a tailored interface for airlines and ground handlers. Using computer vision event detection technology, TurnaroundControl 2.0 is said to provide a user-friendly platform that maximizes efficiency. The watchlist feature enables users to manage and monitor their assigned turnarounds through live video feeds. The company’s management by exception approach uses color-coded icons to swiftly relay important information about the status of each turnaround.

AeroCloud unveiled new launches and enhancements across three product suites: its AI-driven intelligent airport management (iAM) platform, its AeroCloud Optic computer vision product and its passenger processing solutions. These combined products are intended to give airport leaders a true 360° view of their operations and passenger experiences for real-time visibility. The new solutions also include AeroCloud Billing and a range of self-service kiosks.

Key partnerships

Reinforcing its value as one of the best networking opportunities of the year, Passenger Terminal Expo also saw the formation of a number of important strategic partnerships.

The UK’s Manchester Airports Group (MAG) signed a partnership agreement with Veovo to roll out its people flow technology across its three airports – Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands. The technology is intended to keep queue times at a minimum for a consistently smooth arrival, departure and transfer experience. Using Veovo’s Passenger Flow Management solution across its three airports, MAG will be able to better understand how people move and spend their time within each airport and how this differs from flight to flight, the companies said. The system is to provide actionable intelligence to tailor airport services and reduce wait times – at any moment or place in the terminal – for a more seamless and enjoyable journey.

Damian Kysely, head of EMEA at Skyports Infrastructure announced at Passenger Terminal Expo and Conference 2024 that ACS Group has invested US$110m in Skyports, to become the largest investor in the electric drone company. ACS Group invested via its wholly owned infrastructure development/concessions business Iridium Concesiones de Infraestructuras, focused on sustainable and innovative transportation solutions. The investment will see Iridium CEO Nuria Haltiwanger join the Skyports board of directors as chairperson. Ramon Villaamil and Vicente Maraña of ACS will also join the board.

SeeTrue announced that its AI automated threat detection solution will be implemented across all passenger terminal checkpoints at Paphos International Airport in Cyprus. This follows a successful implementation at Larnaka International by Hermes Airports Group. Hermes, the operator of both Larnaka and Paphos International Airports, aims to enhance the security screening process and overall passenger experience at each location. The move is intended to enhance the airport’s ability to expedite passenger flow through checkpoints, offering a superior experience characterized by smoother operations and consistent security standards. The implementation of SeeTrue AI technology is said to have resulted in higher passenger throughput and streamlined the security screening process, leading to improved operational efficiency.

Screening machine manufacturer SureScan completed the purchase of Integrated Defense & Security Solutions (IDSS) at Passenger Terminal Expo. SureScan will provide enhanced manufacturing capabilities for IDSS’s Detect 1000 at its facility in Binghamton, New York. The companies hope that this transaction will better meet the computed tomography (CT) needs of the aviation, cargo, and customs and border markets.

Ink Innovation and Saudi Arabia-based LPort also announced the launch of their joint venture, Ink Arabia, at the show. Ink Arabia, headquartered in Riyadh, will operate across sectors such as airports, airlines, smart cities and rail and sea ports. The joint venture is to leverage Ink’s expertise in providing web-based, cloud-integrated departure control and other systems; mobile, self-service solutions; and biometrics.

Next year’s show

For more information and videos from this year’s event, click here. With the 2024 event a resounding success, dates have now been announced for next year: Passenger Terminal Expo 2025 will take place in Madrid, Spain, on April 8, 9 & 10, 2025.

TESTIMONIALS



“It’s wonderful to be back at PTE,” said Mark VanLoh, CEO of Jacksonville Aviation Authority. “As an airport CEO building a new concourse, walking into the exhibition hall is like being a kid in a candy shop. I want everything. It’s just fantastic. The technology that’s here and all the companies from all around the world. It’s really beneficial for airports to be here and see what’s out there.”

Nina Kristin Gür, vice president of retail key account management at Fraport, said, “I really liked [both the expo and the conference]. I really like how they set it up, both the commercial part and the conference. It was a really nice exchange. It has also been great to meet colleagues from the aviation department and other areas, and make good connections.”

Hazel Catterall, director at Newmark, commented, “Yeah, the conference was great. We were the first presentation in the morning to open the conference, so we were very proud to be able to do that and set the scene. The whole show is very well attended. It’s a really great conference because there are so many people here from all over the world. It’s truly global. It’s also just great to have the conference so we can hear ideas and ask questions and so on. There are also the breakout areas where you can meet and network and discuss. It’s a really great conference.”

Mats Berglind, innovation manager at Swedavia, commented, “I’ve been here a couple of years now. It’s always good to have a speech and talk to colleagues and sit on the panels and listen to all the lectures. But I also think it’s very good to actually meet the people within the airport business and talk to them – both the entrepreneurs and potential partners, and also the other airports. We usually have a small meeting with other innovation managers and other airports as well during [PTE]. It’s just good to meet them [in person] and not only meet on Teams.”

Frank Wunderlich, vice president of ADB Safegate’s Central Eastern Europe division, said, “I think this show is more visionary than any other show out there right now. Here at PTE, we’re having more conversations with people from operational departments at the airports – [people] who are now becoming the real decision makers, rather than the traditional technology department heads as it used to be.”

Michael Seidler, senior sales manager at PrehKeyTec, commented, “The last PTE event showed that it is the most important airport show, where we meet all our customers, partners and potential new customers.”

Nicolas Phan, head of market development at Idemia Public Security, said, “As every year, we are thrilled to participate in the world’s largest annual airport design and operations exhibition. It is the place to be!”

Ewald Plössner, business development manager at Desko, said, “For more than 20 years, Passenger Terminal Expo has been the most important event in our trade show calendar. For us, it provides the perfect platform to present our product range and discuss the latest airline/airport innovations with industry professionals from all over the world.”

Gareth Lawton, senior project manager of operations at SITA Airports, said, “As the key annual event that brings the entire airport community together, Passenger Terminal Expo is the ideal platform to launch such strategic news as we are able to reach our key audiences across the board.”

Andy Jenner, CEO of ESP, stated, “I’m thrilled to attend Passenger Terminal Expo this year. I’m particularly looking forward to connecting with existing and potential customers from across the aviation sector. PTE serves as an invaluable platform for networking, collaboration and staying at the forefront of advancements in the field. Every year it’s a great show.”

Riccardo Majorana, vice president of sales and business development in Leonardo’s automation business unit, said, “We are thrilled to be part of this year’s fair once again. It’s not just a chance to reconnect with our loyal customers but also an opportunity to introduce ourselves to new faces among the countless visitors who grace these grounds annually. This fair holds immense significance for our baggage handling system business globally, serving as a prime platform to showcase our cutting-edge technology, such as the crossbelt sorter, and garner stellar references year after year.”

“I’m here with the aim of not only reconnecting with old friends and forming new relationships but also to dive into the vibrant exchange of ideas and explore the latest advancements in technology,” said Dr Georg Oschmann, CEO of Materna IPS. “PTE serves as a hub where innovation thrives, and I’m eager to engage in discussions that push the boundaries of what’s possible. We’re excited to see visitors reacting to the specific selection of our product portfolio as it really gives an overview of our expertise and the different use cases we can manage. On top of that, it’s always great to see people experiencing our biometric solution live at the booth for the first time.”

Uri Guterman, vice president of product at AeroCloud Systems, explained, “PTE is one of the biggest shows in the industry. This is an amazing opportunity to showcase the products that we’ve recently launched and the ones we’re about to launch.”

Alex Anderson, European sales manager of SureScan, said, “Passenger Terminal Expo has become the main show for the aviation industry. It is therefore with great pleasure that we were able to announce our news at this show.”

“The best part of the expo is what happens on the actual booth floor – airport-to-airport collaboration,” stated Caroline Massart, head of Schiphol Group Aviation Solutions. “Many airports have the same ambitions and challenges, so there’s a lot of benefit from sharing with each other what works, and what challenges we face when innovating or implementing digital solutions in business-critical processes.”

“Assaia is at PTE again as we find this an invaluable time to meet up with our airport and airline customers and meet new industry friends,” said Louise Niven, Assaia’s marketing director. “We find there is a strong growth in interest from airports and airlines wanting to optimize their turnarounds and we are looking forward to having more conversations to share how we can help in this journey.”

Xovis chief product officer Florian Eggenschwiler said, “It’s always great to share experiences and perspectives at PTE, and we are happy to be meeting with other passenger experience professionals here in Frankfurt. We look forward to conversations with existing airport customers – already more than 110 – and terminal operators who appreciate the importance of accuracy and robust, market-proven solutions.”

Catherine Tobiasinsky, group chief growth officer at Sidara Collaborative, said, “As the number-one leading international design firm in aviation, Sidara is thrilled to be here sponsoring Passenger Terminal Expo to help the industry continue pushing toward excellence in the human experience and sustainability enabled by digital technology.”

Dwight Pullen, global aviation lead at AECOM, said, “Attending Passenger Terminal Expo is an amazing opportunity for AECOM’s team of unrivaled aviation professionals to collaborate, share our expertise, learn from others and engage across the aviation industry. AECOM is looking for visitors who are ready to discuss innovative solutions required to tackle present and future challenges in the aviation industry.”

Michael Schneider, CEO of Siemens Logistics, said, “It’s always great to be part of PTE and to show how our advanced solutions can give our customers’ businesses the extra boost. We are excited to explore potential options and opportunities with airport and airline representatives as well as with other members of the aviation industry.”

Dominik Jamroga, executive business development manager at Kusch+Co, stated, “It’s great to be a part of Passenger Terminal Expo 2024! We are here because we have a lot to contribute to the world’s largest annual airport design exhibition. We hope to meet the airports who are really into transforming the passenger experience, because our innovative, new products can really be the answer to their needs. We are looking for airports that are greenfield or have expansion projects so we can inspire them about what terminals, VIP lounges, meeting and administration areas can look like. We are also interested in meeting customers who are considering changing their products during a renovation project to provide them with the highest quality of seats. We are highly motivated to meet project management, customer experience, terminal operations, investment and purchasing teams, C-level management and architects.”

Nathan Anstee, vice president of mass transit at Gunnebo Entrance Control, commented, “Passenger Terminal Expo is the perfect opportunity to come together and highlight to a wider audience the significance of effective entrance control systems in mitigating risks and ensuring seamless passenger processes for all key touchpoints. We have already welcomed many familiar faces in our industry and met new ones, especially with the interest in our new compact systems. It’s a great show and we can’t wait to continue engaging with attendees, sharing insights and demonstrating how our innovative entrance control systems are shaping the future of airport security and passenger experience.”

Lars Vestergaard, sales director of ITW GSE Europe, said, “We are thrilled to be at Passenger Terminal Expo this year, showcasing our groundbreaking EcoGate solution. Our presence here in Frankfurt is not just about demonstrating our latest advancements; it’s about engaging with industry leaders, airport operators and airlines who share our vision for a more efficient, eco-friendly future. Together, we are setting new standards for what’s possible at the airport gate and beyond.”

Timothy Mathews, member of the board and vice president of airport and parcel solutions at Vanderlande, commented, “We’re thrilled to be in Frankfurt for Passenger Terminal Expo, as this year marks Vanderlande’s 75th anniversary.”