Dublin to get new automated border control e-gates.

Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has announced a new contract for automated border control e-gate services for passport control at Dublin Airport.

The new contract will lead to an upgrade of the existing e-gates at the airport. Automated border control e-gates provide highly secure ‘self-service’ automated passport validation and security checks on passport holders from the EU/EEA, Switzerland and the UK who are over 18 years of age.

Last year, over four million passengers who arrived at Dublin Airport were processed by the e-gates operated by the Department of Justice’s Border Management Unit.

The Ministry of Justice is working to modernize the country’s immigration processes. McEntee said the new contract will enable Dublin Airport to “continue to process Irish, EU and other eligible travelers as swiftly as possible, while conducting stringent security checks on passengers and their documents.”

Automated border control e-gates first opened at Dublin Airport in December 2017, following a contract award to Vision-Box. There are currently 10 e-gates in each of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 arrivals with an additional five in the passenger transfers facility.