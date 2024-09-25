Uber launches curbside pick-up zone at Sydney Airport’s T1 International Terminal.

Sydney Airport in Australia has launched a new curbside pick-up zone at the T1 International Terminal. Passengers arriving at the terminal will be able to book an Uber trip on their smartphones and walk to the new dedicated pickup zone 20m from the terminal doors.

Curbside Uber pick-up zone

Sydney Airport’s T1 International Terminal is the first location in New South Wales to offer Uber’s PIN technology, which, according to Uber, delivers a faster and smoother journey for passengers arriving at Australia’s global gateway.

The new arrangements also aim to help ensure a more organized flow of taxis and rideshare vehicles. Furthermore, a new holding area for Uber vehicles situated closer to the terminal will provide drivers with a dedicated space to wait for passengers.

Accessible airports

Mark Zaouk, Sydney Airport’s group executive commercial, said, “The popularity of rideshare has surged over the past few years, and it’s great to give passengers what they’ve been asking for, which is an Uber zone that is much closer to the terminals, in line with the experience at other major Australian and global airports. This innovation will redefine airport accessibility and set a new standard for modern travel at Australia’s gateway.”

Emma Foley, managing director of Uber ANZ, added, “We are proud to partner with Sydney Airport to create an innovative, dedicated space for Uber pickups at the international terminal. This new zone will provide a smoother and more efficient experience for riders and drivers alike, and by using PIN we can help Sydney Airport ease congestion at busy periods – perfect timing ahead of the peak school holiday travel period.”

Passengers using other rideshare providers will continue to use the existing rideshare pickup area, and arrangements for dropping off passengers remain the same. There are no changes for passengers being picked up by limousines or private cars.

All ground transportation operators who have passengers with mobility needs or disabilities will be able to use any one of four accessible pickup spaces across the international precinct.

All ground transportation operators who have passengers with mobility needs or disabilities will be able to use any one of four accessible pickup spaces across the international precinct.