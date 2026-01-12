ICAO teams with Amadeus for digital transformation mission

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Amadeus have formalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in support of ICAO’s No Country Left Behind goal (NCLB).

The partnership seeks to enhance the capacity of countries to adopt advanced digital technologies that improve the efficiency, safety and sustainability of international air transportation systems. Amadeus will provide expertise in digital identity, biometrics and data management.

The collaboration will focus on capacity-building and technical assistance to enhance countries’ implementation of ICAO standards and specifications. It will promote the interoperability of biometrics between countries, consistent with ICAO Doc 9303 and the TRIP Roadmap. In addition, it will provide training programs focused on the technical and regulatory aspects of digital identity and biometrics in travel, incorporating best practice and leading examples of tech-enabled aviation and border control processes to accelerate the work of ICAO members. The two organizations are currently defining a timeline and roadmap that will guide the collaboration with initial NCLB deliverables expected in the first half of 2026.

Juan Carlos Salazar, ICAO secretary general, said the collaboration with Amadeus is in line with the organization’s vision of safe and sustainable air transport for all by 2050.

