DigiYatra and IndiGo team up to improve the passenger experience

Indian airline IndiGo and biometric initiative DigiYatra have completed an app-to-app integration designed to enable seamless sharing of boarding passes between their respective mobile applications.

DigiYatra supports biometric-enabled travel, ensuring data privacy, regulatory compliance and enhanced passenger experience by digitalizing the entire check-in and boarding process.

With this partnership, IndiGo flyers can now share their boarding pass directly with the DigiYatra app after completing their web check-in. This will eliminate the need to manually scan the QR code on their physical boarding pass or upload them digitally, which will free up time at the airport for passengers and staff alongside improving the passenger experience.

The process is designed to ensure that user consent is obtained at every step, with only necessary details shared with DigiYatra airport verifiers.

