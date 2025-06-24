Munich Airport wins Digital Transformation Award

Munich Airport won the Digital Transformation Award at the ACI Europe Best Airport Awards on June 19 for its work in implementing advanced technologies aimed at elevating the passenger experience and optimizing operational efficiency.

The award, a joint initiative between SESAR Joint Undertaking and ACI Europe, was given to Munich Airport for its Premium Innovation Hub strategy, which is based on a comprehensive, collaborative and sustainable approach to digital innovation, leveraging automation, data sharing and AI for futureproof operations.

Particular praise was given to the approach of creating a collaborative ecosystem that includes the internal Munich Airport Digital Community as well as partnerships with Lufthansa, research institutes, IT partners and airports.

The new technologies and pilots include service robots to enhance the passenger experience, remote-operated jet bridges, AI-supported turnaround management at aircraft stands, a chatbot to answer passenger inquiries, security control technologies, digital allocation systems, predictive incident management and process mining.

Jan-Henrik Andersson, chief commercial and chief security officer at Munich Airport, commented, “Munich Airport was one of the first airports of its size to introduce such a comprehensive and cross-functional approach to digital transformation. We are delighted that this commitment has been recognized with the Digital Transformation Award.”

In related news, the Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL) and ANSR have launched a global innovation hub within BACL’s business park, named District I, designed to “unify and elevate India’s innovation ecosystem to a global scale”