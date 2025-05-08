Thailand introduces digital arrivals process for foreign travelers

Airports of Thailand (AOT) and Thailand’s Immigration Bureau is introducing new measures for all non-Thai passport holders. Beginning May 1, 2025, all foreign nationals planning to enter Thailand will be required to register for the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) before arrival in Thailand.

The TDAC system is an initiative by the Immigration Bureau aimed at streamlining the immigration process by replacing the paper-based system. The new digital system is designed to improve the accuracy of information verification and strengthens national security measures, while offering greater convenience to travelers.

International passengers will be able to register for the TDAC within the three days before their arrival. Under the new measures, upon arrival in Thailand, travelers must present their TDAC confirmation email along with their passport and other travel documents at the immigration checkpoints.

To support a smooth transition to this new system, AOT has arranged dedicated facilities and personnel at six of its international airports to assist and guide passengers through the process.

Read about Thailand’s airport biometrics rollout here.