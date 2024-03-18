Perth Airport to open Little Creatures Bar & Cafe at T1 International

Perth Airport in Australia will open a Little Creatures Bar & Café on the ground floor of Terminal 1 International Departures before Easter 2024.

What to expect

Little Creatures currently also operates from Terminal 3, near the security screening point. The new Little Creatures site will offer passengers a selection of local beer, wine and food before or after an international flight. Perth Airport and Little Creatures are also running a competition until April 8, 2024, to win a merch pack and dining voucher.

“We are proud to partner with one of WA’s favorite breweries,” said Clint Brown, head of operations for Emirates Leisure Retail. “By expanding the local reach of Little Creatures from its original home in Fremantle and sharing it with travelers at Perth Airport, we hope to showcase a locally celebrated brand that offers a fresh spin on familiar classics with a food and beverage offer that caters to all types of passengers, as well as airport staff and crew.”

International passengers

Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial and aviation officer of Perth Airport, said, “Our international passenger numbers have fully recovered, and we are working on growing more international routes and connections to exciting destinations, so the new bar and cafe comes at an exciting time. Since opening its doors in Fremantle more than 20 years ago, Little Creatures has been linked with good times in WA so it is great to welcome them to Perth Airport’s international T1.”

In related news, Perth Airport has also opened a SilverKris Lounge with Singapore Airlines for its business class and qualifying frequent travelers. Click here to read the full story.