US FY2025 budget requests $43m for FAA’s airport technology research.

The Biden/Harris administration’s fiscal year 2025 budget includes US$43.4m for the Federal Aviation Administration to undertake airport technology research.

If passed by Congress, the investment will support the safe and efficient integration of innovative technologies into the airport environment. In particular, the funding will support seven new positions to research ground infrastructure to safely integrate new and emerging technologies.

Additional research activities will include continued testing of unmanned aircraft systems for use at airports, field testing of solar-based technologies for runway and taxiway lighting, development of infrastructure standards for advanced air mobility vehicles, and performance assessment of more environmentally friendly pavement materials and recycled asphalt pavement techniques. The program will also include funding for the Airport Pavement Technology Program.

