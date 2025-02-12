Zafire updates aviation software suite

Aircraft turnaround software solutions provider Zafire has launched its updated First 25 software, which has been designed to modernize the operational efficiency, precision and reliability of ground handling, baggage handling and aircraft turnaround operations.

First 25 upgrades infrastructure, compliance and security features, performance improvements, multi-lingual support and simpler integration with other aviation software – all the company’s solutions now offer a modern API framework, enabling seamless third party integration and data sharing.

Modernized modules

According to the company, the updated First Load optimizes aircraft loading with seamless baggage system integration, enabling baggage count and ULD information to flow into the loading process, further eliminating human error. It also adds AAA industry-standard checklists and enhanced dangerous goods handling. Highly customizable workflows are now supported, seamlessly integrating with commonly used weight and balance systems.

The new First Ramp aircraft turnaround solution streamlines ramp operations with a major enhancement, adding automated and manual resource planning and notifying users of their next tasks in real time. The push of job progress events is a further enhancement to ensure smooth coordination among ground crews, airlines and airport systems – reducing delays and increasing efficiency. It now supports IATA SIS-compliant invoicing as well.

The latest update to the First Bag Baggage Reconciliation System introduces new ULD management functions alongside automated and multi-bag reflighting. The solution now supports enhanced integration with the First Load solution for better handling of special loads, such as wheelchairs and dangerous goods.

Integrating the technology

New First 25 customers can also access Zafire Academy, which offers self-paced training courses and FAQs, alongside powerful industry networking features.

“Zafire Academy is more than a training resource,” said Charlie McFarlane, head of marketing and engagement. “It’s a community that brings people together to share knowledge, solve challenges and achieve more.”

“First 25 represents a significant step forward,” said Andrew O’Connor, head of product management. “These updates improve user experience, staff efficiency, operational sustainability and regulatory compliance – with both improved and entirely new functionality, including simpler integration with other aviation software.”

In related news, Zafire Aviation recently partnered with Innovative Software to increase efficiency and security in communications for airports, airlines and service providers globally. Click here to read the full story.