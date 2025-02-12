Moldovan security managers learn the latest airport threat and risk assessment techniques

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has organized a training course in Chisinau, Moldova, for aviation security managers from the General Inspectorate of Border Police (GIBP) and Airport Administration of the Republic of Moldova. The course, which ran from February 3-7, 2025, was conducted by Romanian aviation security experts.

The course enhanced the participants’ expertise in overseeing and monitoring the implementation of aviation security measures, equipping them with essential competencies aligned with international standards. Sessions covered topics critical to the role of aviation security managers, including threat and risk assessment methodologies, crisis management, duties of security managers and supervisory activities. Participants engaged in practical exercises, case studies and discussions focused on integrating the International Civil Aviation Organization’s standards and recommended practices into daily operations.

In parallel to this course, the OSCE donated 13 complete computer sets with uninterruptible power supply devices to the GIBP. The equipment will enhance the operational capabilities of the Moldovan Border Police by streamlining data processing, supporting border monitoring activities and facilitating the implementation of security technologies in compliance with international standards.

