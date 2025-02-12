Aurrigo updates autonomous ground support vehicle software for wet weather

Aurrigo International has introduced new software to help airports overcome the challenge of operating autonomous vehicles in intense wet weather and snow. The new rainfall algorithm helps to identify the difference between drops of rain and objects while operating in up to 50mm of precipitation per hour.

Alongside new housing to protect lidar sensors, the software breakthrough means the firm’s Auto-DollyTug can safely and effectively move baggage and cargo around airports in intense weather conditions that would have prevented manual operation.

The new software has been successfully tested in both scheduled simulated rain and opportunistic heavy rainfall, both proved by observation and by rain meter readings.

“Traditionally, very heavy rain has presented a significant problem for autonomous vehicles, particularly for lidar detection and navigation,” explained Simon Brewerton, chief technical officer at Aurrigo International.

“Using this technology rely on the reflection feedback of laser beams for localization and object recognition and, in intense weather, the scattering and absorption of laser beams by raindrops can lead to distorted signals, compromising the vehicle’s ability to accurately perceive its surroundings.”

The new software has two key features. Firstly, Aurrigo International’s technical team has ensured that the filtering of the rain is split into five spatial zones around the vehicle. Secondly, due to differences in the scan properties between the unfiltered and filtered scans, low-lying obstacles and reflective surfaces were not naturally detected and this had to be built into the software, leading to the adjustment of field height settings and ‘near field’ low profiles being added.

Sam Layton, regional VP Singapore at Aurrigo International, said, “The tests we did at a leading international airport had to prove the Auto-DollyTug could operate autonomously with no ghost or intermittent stops, react to a box and person injected into the vehicle’s path and safely navigate a T-junction airside with oncoming traffic left and right.

“Automated equipment will be needed for baggage and cargo servicing, catering, water and refuelling. Our vehicles – Auto-DollyTug and Auto-Cargo – unlock the ULD and cargo pallet servicing pieces of that puzzle respectively. Our enhancement, together with other advanced systems, mean flight schedules will be maintained while reducing risk of injury to airside workers, two key priorities for airlines, and airport and ground support operators.”