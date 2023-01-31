dnata launches operations at Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume Airport

dnata has launched its ground, passenger and cargo handling operations in the new international terminal (T3) at Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ) in Tanzania.

To establish operations, dnata has hired and trained over 340 staff members and deployed a fleet of 120 pieces of ground support equipment at ZNZ. dnata has also launched meet and greet and lounge services through its airport hospitality brand, marhaba, to help improve the passenger experience. The company plans to gradually expand its operations and team, and by 2024 expects to handle more than 4,000 flights annually with a team of over 400 aviation professionals at the airport.

dnata is also investing in a cargo services facility at the airport. The cargo center, which is scheduled for completion in 2024, has been designed to comply with industry standards of cargo handling, including perishables, pharmaceuticals, dangerous goods, live animals, aircraft engines and vehicles.

The company has launched its services in partnership with airport concessionaire Emirates Leisure Retail and airport developer Société d’Exploitation et de Gestion Aeroportuaires (SEGAP). The investment of dnata, Emirates Leisure Retail and SEGAP totals over US$10m and has reportedly created some 500 local jobs.

SEGAP entered into a 10-year technical partnership with Zanzibar Airports Authority (ZAA) to manage and operate Zanzibar and Pemba airports. The consortium will act as one project team for ZAA, covering different airport management and operation aspects. SEGAP will provide general airport management and operation services to ZAA, including financial management, the development of airport assets, increasing passenger and cargo traffic, airline route development, best practices and compliance with international standards.

Emirates Leisure Retail will operate outlets with a team of over 130 local culinary and retail professionals at T3, including Curate, a concept store showcasing the craftsmanship of local independent vendors; Spice, a restaurant with a menu inspired by Zanzibar cuisine; Revive, a café serving locally roasted Zanzibar Coffee House beans; Taste: an integrated bar and duty-free experience where passengers can select from a variety of drinks with the possibility of food pairing, as well as purchase beverages from home; Style, a beauty bar with interactive mirrors to try and buy from popular beauty brands; and Recharge, a welcoming café serving the house Zoma blend, roasted on site in Revive.

Emirates Leisure Retail has partnered with MMI as a concessionaire for all food and beverage, duty-free and commercial outlets at T3. In collaboration with Eight, the companies have created an innovative and immersive travel experience, Zoma, designed to create a sense of place and extend the holiday feeling for passengers. In the Zoma zones, each store is inspired by the scents, feelings and flavors of the island. In addition to these outlets, ELR and MMI carefully selected and curated the best retailers from the island to spotlight some of the best that Zanzibar offers.

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata group and chairman of Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI, said, “We’re delighted to celebrate the launch of our airport services and retail offering with our partners at Zanzibar’s new, advanced airport terminal. We are confident that our investment, alongside our commitment to safety, quality and service excellence, will provide a major positive impact on Zanzibar’s transport, tourism and trade industries. This in turn will deliver significant benefits for the local community and businesses. We will continue our efforts to consistently deliver world-class services, earn the trust and loyalty of airline customers and travelers, and be an employer of choice in Zanzibar.”

Olivier Baric, aviation director Africa at Egis Avia, said, “We are delighted to continue our key role in ZAA’s strategic development in cooperation with the airport’s stakeholders, after a successful year of cooperation, where we have contributed to operational improvements to support the growth of tourism in Zanzibar. Together and over the next 12 months, we will continue with our endeavors to support the modernization of facilities, processes and staff needed for Zanzibar to achieve high quality, safety and security services in order for Zanzibar to be recognized as having an international airport that is an outstanding gateway to a destination that has everything to attract visitors, from world-class beaches to a UNESCO World Heritage site.”