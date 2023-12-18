JFK Airport opens pre-production center to test technology for the New Terminal One

A pre-production center has opened at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York to test all technology before it is deployed in the airport’s New Terminal One (NTO).

Located near Islip, Long Island, the new JFK Terminal One Pre-Production Center will test critical systems such as biometric passenger touchpoints, baggage systems and airport management systems before NTO opens in 2026. The center is a collaboration of representatives of the terminal project design-build team, including NTO, AECOM Tishman Construction, Schneider Electric, Faith Group and SITA.

Simon Gandy, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NTO, said, “The New Terminal One will transform travel as JFK’s dedicated international terminal, connecting New York with the rest of the world. Our bold ambition to set a new benchmark for world-class design and service will position us to be among the top five airport terminals around the globe. Technology will play a key role in bringing that ambition to life and this new pre-production center ensures our readiness for opening day, enabling us to make every experience at the New Terminal One an extraordinary moment to remember.”

Jim Durkin, executive vice president at AECOM Tishman Construction and a leader of the project design-build team, said, “To deliver a world-class airport facility that our city deserves and expects, we want to be sure that every system works flawlessly. The new JFK Terminal Pre-Production Center is an investment in achieving that ambition, enabling us to test our systems before we hand them over to NTO.”

David Rellinger, a vice president at Schneider Electric and a member of the NTO MSI Alliance under the design-build team, stated, “Several years of collaborative planning among the design, integration and construction firms for the New Terminal One have created a partnership ready to deliver a state-of-the-art terminal to JFK Airport and New York City. Schneider Electric is proud to deliver the network infrastructure at New Terminal One that will enable the MSI Alliance to achieve our client’s vision and set a new standard for passenger experience, operational efficiency, sustainability and safety. The pre-production center is a symbol of the dedication from every stakeholder to make technology a centerpiece of New Terminal One’s success.”

Faith Varwig, principal at Faith Group, the engineer of record for MSI packages under the design-build team, commented, “NTO’s operating goals and objectives will require delivery of a state-of-the-art, industry-leading terminal environment. This approach requires a much higher level of data integration and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to support dozens of business processes, all focused on delivering a seamless experience for operators and travelers alike. Creation of the pre-production environments offers several advantages in the software development process, including risk mitigation, optimized performance, alternative analysis, and both time and cost savings. This process helps ensure that the investment made is fully functional to meet the goals and objectives and avoid surprises. JFK’s investment in a pre-production center shows their commitment to designing a world-class terminal that exudes technological excellence on day one.”

Matthys Serfontein, president of SITA Americas, added, “Having supported the opening of new airports in the US and worldwide, we understand that airports are highly integrated environments with dozens of stakeholders and systems that need to work seamlessly together. With the new pre-production center, we can put each system through its paces before it is deployed in the new terminal, supporting a timely and flawless opening.”

