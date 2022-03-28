Manchester Airport reopens Terminal 3

Manchester Airport in the UK has begun a phased reopening of Terminal 3 and is to resume operations from both of its runways.

The decision was made in response to the easing of travel restrictions in the UK, which has led to an uplift in passenger demand. Hundreds of jobs are available across the airport to meet the increased demand.

The first reopening phase of Terminal 3 began on March 27, 2022. The remainder of the terminal, including the check-in hall and security, will be reopened at a later stage as the airport ramps up capacity in line with the recovery of passenger numbers. Passengers will be kept informed of any further changes.

Food, drink and retail options open in Terminal 3 include Biza Duty Free, the Lion and Antelope, The Nook, Kiosco, Pork & Pickle, Costa Coffee, WH Smith, Boots and Travelex. Retail units in other terminals are also set to open, including a Wagamama in Terminal 2. Covid-19 measures that are still in place across Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 will also be applied in Terminal 3, including an improved cleaning regime.

To enable the additional flight movements, the airport is set to reopen its second runway on April 5. Initially, it will operate for a limited number of hours each day, gradually increasing as demand rises.

Terminal 3 will be used for passengers traveling with Aurigny, British Airways, Eastern Airways, Iberia Express, Loganair, Ryanair and Vueling. Flybe will also fly into the terminal once the airline resumes services from Manchester later in the year. Passengers flying with these airlines will continue to check in and go through security in Terminal 1; however, when they return to Manchester, they will arrive in Terminal 3.

Passengers flying on or after March 27 with British Airways, Iberia Express, Ryanair and Vueling will be asked to use the shops, restaurants and boarding gates within Terminal 3 and will be directed to these areas once they have passed through Terminal 1 security. The two terminals are linked airside, with signage in place to direct passengers. Passengers with Aurigny, Eastern Airways and Loganair will continue to use the Terminal 1 facilities for outbound journeys and only use Terminal 3 when arriving in Manchester.

Karen Smart, managing director of Manchester Airport, said, “After almost two years of closure, it is a positive step forward on the road to recovery to be able to partially reopen Terminal 3 and resume operating from both runways. We have taken this decision in light of an increase in passenger numbers since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted, which is projected to continue into the summer. People who these changes apply to should make sure they bear this in mind when making their travel arrangements.”