Design partners unveiled for expansion of Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands has signed a contract with Dutch architectural practice EGM for the design of a new terminal expansion project.

The airport’s current terminal covers approximately 26,000m2 with capacity to handle five million passengers annually. Prior to the pandemic, Eindhoven Airport had been handling seven million passengers annually, and these traffic levels are expected to return quickly.

The expansion will add a total of 10,000m2 to the terminal, divided between 8,000m2 airside and 2,000m2 landside. The reclaim hall will be enlarged and there will be more space for additional gates. The non-Schengen area will also be expanded and there will be more space for food and beverage offerings.

Spread across the first and second floor, the extension will be built at the current terminal forecourt, directly opposite the main entrance to car park P1. The party responsible for the construction will be announced in October.

EGM will make a preliminary and a final design and will be responsible for the management and supervision during construction. Dutch engineering firm Iv-Bouw will provide the structural and installation design.

The preliminary design will be ready by the end of July 2022 with the final design expected in January 2023. Construction will start at the end of 2023. The extension will be completed in the second half of 2025.