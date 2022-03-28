Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Design partners unveiled for expansion of Eindhoven Airport
Construction & Architecture

Design partners unveiled for expansion of Eindhoven Airport

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Eindhoven Airport - Credit: Twycer

Eindhoven Airport in the Netherlands has signed a contract with Dutch architectural practice EGM for the design of a new terminal expansion project.

The airport’s current terminal covers approximately 26,000m2  with capacity to handle five million passengers annually. Prior to the pandemic, Eindhoven Airport had been handling seven million passengers annually, and these traffic levels are expected to return quickly.

The expansion will add a total of 10,000m2   to the terminal, divided between 8,000m2  airside and 2,000m2   landside. The reclaim hall will be enlarged and there will be more space for additional gates. The non-Schengen area will also be expanded and there will be more space for food and beverage offerings.

Spread across the first and second floor, the extension will be built at the current terminal forecourt, directly opposite the main entrance to car park P1. The party responsible for the construction will be announced in October.

EGM will make a preliminary and a final design and will be responsible for the management and supervision during construction. Dutch engineering firm Iv-Bouw will provide the structural and installation design.

The preliminary design will be ready by the end of July 2022 with the final design expected in January 2023. Construction will start at the end of 2023. The extension will be completed in the second half of 2025.

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.