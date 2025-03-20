VIDEO: Leeds Bradford Airport details terminal expansion design

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has released a video and new CGI visuals to showcase its transformative £100m (US$130m) terminal expansion.

Modern terminal facilities

The major redevelopment, set to be completed in time for the summer 2025 holidays, is designed to elevate passenger experience while reinforcing the airport’s commitment to sustainability and regional economic growth.

The new departure lounge, designed for optimal passenger comfort, will feature enhanced seating areas and an improved retail and dining offering. The terminal’s exterior is a contemporary design; the new baggage reclaim area has been designed to streamline to arrivals process for travelers; and the upgraded passport control area will incorporate updated security technology, to provide a “smoother and more secure journey for all passengers”. Once complete, the new terminal extension will complement the existing facilities, providing a gateway to over 80 destinations worldwide.

Phased opening

The first phase of the regeneration project is scheduled for completion this summer, at which point guests will be welcomed into the new terminal extension. Following this, attention will shift to phase two of the project, which focuses on redeveloping the existing terminal to further enhance the airport’s overall infrastructure.

John Cunliffe, commercial director at LBA, commented, “We’re excited to share the new video and visuals that offer passengers a preview of what’s to come at the airport. Our transformative terminal expansion is not only about creating a modern, comfortable airport experience for travelers but also about building a sustainable future for travel in the region. With construction progressing on schedule, we look forward to welcoming passengers to our upgraded facilities this summer.”

