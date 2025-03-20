DigiYatra expands to two more airports in India

Adani Airports Holding Limited (AAHL) has announced that Mangaluru International Airport and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport are the latest airports to deploy the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation’s DigiYatra initiative. This announcement means that all seven of AAHL’s operational airports now offer the DigiYatra access service to passengers.

DigiYatra uses facial recognition technology for contactless entry at airports. Since its initial rollout in August 2023, the program has facilitated over 6.8 million transactions. Jeet Adani, director of AAHL, said the company has seen a substantial rise in the adoption of DigiYatra by passengers, with some AAHL airports showing use as high as 37% per day.

