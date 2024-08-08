Average pay rise of 8.3% secured for nearly 5,000 Gatwick workers

Unite has secured an average pay rise of 8.3% for more than 4,600 workers employed by 11 different companies at London Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick workers’ pay rise

The 11 employers where Unite secured pay deals for 4,625 workers are Gatwick Airport, DHL easyJet, Menzies, ASC, North Air, ABM Airside, Red Handling, ICTS, DHL Gatwick Direct, Wilson James and Gate Gourmet.

The figures were released as around 400 Wilson James passenger assistance workers, who were scheduled to strike, voted in favor of a pay offer worth 10.5%. In addition, around 170 ICTS baggage screening workers, who had also voted for strike action, have accepted an 11% deal.

Other notable pay deals include an 8% rise plus a £900 (US$1,140) one-off payment for 1,900 workers directly employed by Gatwick and 9.8% for 1,100 DHL easyJet workers.

Unite union pay deals

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said, “As these phenomenal results show, Unite is reversing the trend of jobs at Gatwick being underpaid and undervalued. Unite is achieving this by organizing workers at Gatwick and relentlessly focusing on improving jobs, pay and conditions. Congratulations to our reps and members at the airport – their hard work and solidarity was essential to achieving these pay deals.”

Dominic Rothwell, regional officer of Unite, said, “Unite’s work at Gatwick shows why it is the union for the UK’s airport and aviation workers. Workers who want better wages and working lives should join Unite and get their colleagues to do the same.”

