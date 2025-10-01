Nashville International Airport launches new app to assist passengers with airport navigation.

Nashville International Airport (BNA) has launched an indoor navigation platform, GoodMaps, in a move to make the airport more accessible and inclusive for its passengers.

Although designed to assist all travelers, it is especially useful for individuals who are blind or have poor vision.

Acting like a GPS for indoor environments, the app delivers turn-by-turn guidance through audio cues or on-screen text, helping passengers navigate gates, dining and retail locations, parking garages and other airport amenities.

“The introduction of GoodMaps at BNA marks a meaningful milestone in our ongoing mission to create a more inclusive travel experience for all,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority. “It represents our commitment to listening, innovating and meeting the diverse needs of everyone who walks through our doors.

“With smarter, more intuitive navigation, we’re turning promise into action and making travel easier and more welcoming for every passenger.”

GoodMaps has developed detailed digital maps using a blend of lidar canning, AI and machine learning. The app features narrated descriptions of terminal surroundings and supports over 20 languages.

“Airports can be challenging to navigate for anyone, and especially for people who are blind or have low vision,” said Theresa Reno-Weber, CEO of GoodMaps. “By leading the way as the first airport in Tennessee to launch GoodMaps, BNA is setting a powerful example of how technology can remove barriers and make travel easier, safer and more welcoming for everyone.”

The GoodMaps app can be downloaded from the Apple Apple and Google Play stores.

In related news, London Luton Airport has opened a dedicated lounge for passengers with assisted travel needs