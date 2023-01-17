Bahrain International Airport attains 5-star Skytrax rating for second year running

Middle Eastern travel hub Bahrain International Airport (BIA) has received a 5-star rating from airport and airline rating body Skytrax for the second year in a row.

Skytrax awarded the ranking following an assessment of direct services for departures, arrivals, diverted flights, airport facilities, customer services, security, immigration and retail, as well as food and beverage facilities. The 5-Star Airport rating is the highest mark of quality distinction awarded by Skytrax for an airport.

Zayed R Al Zayani, chairman of the board of directors of Gulf Air Group, said, “Although the terminal is new, the high quality of the services provided to passengers have been recognized and accredited for the second time by Skytrax, one of the primary awarding bodies in the field of civil aviation. Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) is keen to continue developing its services to meet the needs of different passenger segments. This ranking also reflects the tireless efforts of the BAC team, our strategic partners and airport service providers, as well as ‘team Bahrain’, who all strive to implement the highest international standards in their provision of services to travelers and airlines and in their close supervision of the airport’s facilities. Their dedication also ensures operational continuity and the highest levels of efficiency and safety.”

Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah, BAC’s CEO, said, “This milestone achievement would not have been possible without the dedication of our customer experience team, who played a crucial role coordinating a range of initiatives to elevate passengers’ journeys, and the valued support of our partners at the airport in helping to maintain the quality of our services. Since the launch of the new terminal in 2021, we have built a strong record of accomplishments that demonstrate our ability to stand confidently alongside the world’s leading airports.”

Edward Plaisted, the Skytrax CEO, said, “This top rating recognizes the high standards of facilities and staff service provided at Bahrain International Airport. The airport provides an excellent range of facilities, a very pleasant terminal ambience, and the terminal layout makes this a most customer-friendly airport, whether departing, arriving or in transit.”