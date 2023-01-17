Greggs bakery to make London airport debut at Gatwick this spring

London Gatwick Airport is set to open its first Greggs store this spring, in the arrivals area of its South Terminal.

This will be the first Greggs store at a London airport, providing passengers, staff and commuters with a range of products including sausage rolls, vegan sausage rolls and steak bakes.

Customers will also be able to purchase a variety of breakfast items, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and Fairtrade coffee.

Pam McCarthy, director of retail at Gatwick Airport, said, “Greggs will be a fantastic addition to the South Terminal at Gatwick, providing arriving passengers with a great taste of Britain, or a warm welcome home. Situated immediately opposite the arrivals gates, the store will also be ideally located for those using the newly refurbished Gatwick Airport train station to grab a coffee or quick breakfast on their way to work, and for those awaiting the return of loved ones from a trip abroad.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director at Greggs, said, “We’re excited to be opening a shop at Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal, bringing local jobs to the area as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favorite Greggs food.”

Greggs will be the first new food and beverage outlet to open at Gatwick Airport in 2023.