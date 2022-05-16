Barrows to develop Lagos Airport hotel

Investment and advisory services provider Barrows Hotel has begun developing a 4-star airport business hotel near Lagos Airport in Nigeria.

The project is expected to begin in February 2023 and will be financed through medium-term bonds. The 139 rooms will be spread over four floors and situated on a podium in which other facilities, such as a restaurant, meeting facilities, business center and sports facilities will be created. There will also be parking under the podium. The project has been designed to offer a long-term solution for chains like Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza, Marriott and Hilton.

Erwin Jager, the chairman and CEO of Barrows Hotel Enterprises, said, “West Africa is experiencing strong growth. In the coming decades, West Africa will develop more hotel resorts combined with new infrastructure that will generate high occupancy through new and existing visitors, jobs and new business opportunities.

“Barrows Hotel has acquired land positions in the immediate vicinity of Lagos Airport. The position is strategically an important choice and very well located. In this position, Barrows will develop a modern new building specifically for international 4-star classification, consisting of a hotel with 139 rooms and various amenities.”