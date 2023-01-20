Jewel Changi Airport launches a range of Disney-themed activities

Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore has launched ‘Disney100’ – a range of Disney-themed activities and retail offerings for airport travelers.

During the launch weekend from January 12-15, 2023, activities kicked off with a choreographed Disney100 Light & Sound Show at the HSBC Rain Vortex. Curated by water feature design firm WET, the show features a medley of Disney songs including ‘When You Wish Upon A Star’, ‘A Whole New World’, ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ and the theme soundtrack from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Visitors will be able to watch the Disney100 Light & Sound Show until April 9, 2023.

At Shiseido Forest Valley, visitors were able to walk through a Disney100 archway and take photos in front of a 4m tall platinum statue of Mickey Mouse. Visitors could also explore 10 Disney-themed photo spots on display at Jewel. Inspired by scenes from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars movies and shows, these interactive photo spots at the Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park will be available until April 9, 2023. The photo spots include scenes such as Mickey Mouse in his debut film Steamboat Willy (1928) – the very first Disney animation with sound – and other moments from films such as Winnie The Pooh (1977), the Lion King (1994), Toy Story (1995), Up (2009), Inside Out (2015) and Encanto (2021). Passengers visiting Jewel dressed in outfits inspired by Disney characters were given free entry into the Canopy Park over the launch period. In collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board, four other photo spots called ‘Little Wonders of Singapore’ have been created to highlight elements of Singapore.

Disney fans will be able to shop in the Disney-themed Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum pop-up store, at Jewel’s Basement 1. Merchandise such as toys, stationery, apparel, homeware and more will be available. Shoppers can redeem a complimentary set of Year of the Rabbit Tsum Tsum red packets with a minimum S$80 (US$60) spend in a single receipt, while stocks last. The Disney-themed pop-up store at Jewel will be open until the end of February 2023. After this, the retail pop-up will be transformed into The Wonder Store to feature Disney100-themed merchandise, with a wide assortment across Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars branded property. To coincide with the Disney-themed activities, shoppers can win an all-expense paid trip for four to Hong Kong Disneyland when they shop at Jewel Changi Airport or at one of 15 CapitaLand malls that are ushering in the lunar new year with Disney-themed ‘Year of The Rabbit’ festivities.

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport Development, said, “Creating wonderful memories for all our visitors continues to be what drives us at Jewel. Disney inspires us to offer our guests more opportunities to bond with their friends, family and loved ones. We are proud to be bringing a touch of Disney’s iconic stories and characters to travelers, fans and families in Singapore to create delightful memories together. We are also grateful for the support of the Singapore Tourism Board to present the unique range of Disney100 displays at Jewel. It is our wish that every guest to Jewel, both local residents and travelers alike, will enjoy themselves and find time to come back again during the year. Be our guest and assemble at Jewel to create your special Disney moment soon!”

Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, added, “Since 2016, our collaborations with The Walt Disney Company have given us the opportunity to bring joy and happiness to Disney fans and families from across the globe. We invite both locals and overseas visitors to enjoy the special activities that pay tribute to Disney’s iconic storytelling at Jewel, which are among a series of new and refreshed events that Singapore will offer in 2023.”