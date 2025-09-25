TERNA selects Smiths Detection as security systems provider for Heraklion Crete.

Smiths Detection, through its Greek distributor Proton, has been selected to supply security screening systems to International Airport Heraklion Crete. The company will provide a range of equipment, including four Hi-Scan 10080 XCT systems for hold baggage screening, eight Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX scanners for cabin baggage, and eight iLane A20 smart automatic tray return systems. In addition, the airport will be equipped with Hi-Scan 7555 DV dual-view scanners and SDX 100100 DV scanners for oversized baggage.

Smiths Detection’s x-ray scanners will feature iCmore APIDS, which uses AI-based algorithms to automatically identify prohibited items at airport security checkpoints.

The contract was awarded by Terna, which has constructed the airport. International Airport Heraklion Crete is one of the largest greenfield projects in Europe. Installation of Smiths Detection’s equipment will begin toward the end of 2025 through to mid-2026.

In related news, Smiths Detection was selected for Dubai International Airport’s checkpoint upgrade program earlier this year