PTE World conference program available now!

The world’s leading international airport exhibition and conference, PTE World, which returns to London on March 17-19, 2026, has officially unveiled the speaker line-up and program for this year’s conference! Take a first look at all the tracks, topics and speakers, and start planning your PTE World Conference experience by visiting the event website. Book now to take advantage of any early-bird discounts (plus an extra 5% for groups of 5+ delegates).

With over 400 expert speakers from across the airport, airline and associated air transportation sectors, highlights include a keynote welcome address from Thomas Woldbye, the CEO of Heathrow Airport (Day 1), plus a panel of CEOs from all the UK’s major airports discussing how to unlock the UK’s aviation potential and shared goals for growth and expansion, as part of Day 1’s airport design, planning and development track.