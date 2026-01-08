PTE World conference program available now!

The world’s leading international airport exhibition and conference, PTE World, which returns to London on March 17-19, 2026, has officially unveiled the speaker line-up and program for this year’s conference! Take a first look at all the tracks, topics and speakers, and start planning your PTE World Conference experience by visiting the event website. Book now to take advantage of any early-bird discounts (plus an extra 5% for groups of 5+ delegates).
With over 400 expert speakers from across the airport, airline and associated air transportation sectors, highlights include a keynote welcome address from Thomas Woldbye, the CEO of Heathrow Airport (Day 1), plus a panel of CEOs from all the UK’s major airports discussing how to unlock the UK’s aviation potential and shared goals for growth and expansion, as part of Day 1’s airport design, planning and development track.
CONFERENCE TRACKS AT A GLANCE:
Day 1 – March 17 – 09:00-17:15
- Welcome to PTE World Conference 2026!
- Airport cities, regions and connections
- Airport design, planning and development
- Airside management and operations
- Aviation security and facilitation
- Commercial revenue – planning, optimizing and managing non-aero activities
- Customer experience
- Environment and sustainability
- Future airports and innovation
- TechnovationFollowed by the Opening Day Party until 18:30
Day 2 – March 18 – 09:00-17:15
- Airport design, planning and development
- Airport design, planning and development – Middle East and Asia-Pacific
- Airport management – leadership and strategy
- Aviation security and facilitation
- Barrier-free and inclusive travel
- Commercial revenue – planning, optimizing and managing non-aero activities
- Customer experience
- Environment and sustainability
- Future mobility – AAM, UAM and vertiports
- TechnovationFollowed by the Skytrax World Airport Awards ceremony and celebration until 18:30
Day 3 – March 19 – 09:00-13:30
- Airport capacity and flexibility
- Airport design, planning and development
- Airport facilities management
- Barrier-free and inclusive travel
- Beyond the dashboard: data strategy and culture
- Customer experience
- Digital identity and wallets in travel
- TechnovationFollowed by a networking lunch until 15:00