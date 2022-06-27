Noida Airport selects ICAD to consult on the creation of a digital airport

Technology company Innovative Contractors for Advanced Dimensions (ICAD) has been selected by airport developer Yamuna International Airport Private (YIAPL) to support Noida International Airport (NIA) in India with its ICT systems and build a digital airport.

ICAD will support NIA with the systems integration design, integration program management and integration of ICT and airport systems required for this project. The company will also lead the core airport systems implementation and integration. ICAD has partnered exclusively with IT company Wipro and engineering consultant Ross & Baruzzini to provide comprehensive MSI (master system integrator) consultancy services.

This tech is intended to create a mostly contactless flow through the airport. This will be supported by indoor navigation, passenger flow management and data analytics. The digital environment to be set up at NIA includes paperless digital processing across all checkpoints in line with the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation Digi Yatra Policy.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of YIAPL, said, “We are pleased to partner with ICAD to bring alive our vision of a digital airport. NIA will be a truly modern, efficient and customer-friendly airport, offering the highest levels of convenience and ease of making connections to the passengers as well as commercial benefits to its partners. The digital greenfield airport will enable contactless travel experience and cost-efficient operations for all airport partners.”

Ghassan Sayegh, CEO of ICAD Group, said, “We at ICAD will work closely with Noida International Airport to deliver India’s most advanced, integrated, and eco-sustainable airport – the 45th Airport Project that ICAD has undertaken, globally – opening our window of opportunity to offer our expertise and services to the East. In due course, we look forward to more awards with NIA and other airports in India. In the capacity of an MSI consultant, we hope to support NIA with the systems integration design, program management and integration of ICT and airport systems within the airport.”