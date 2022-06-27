Greenville-Spartanburg Airport implements biometric security solution

Greenville-Spartanburg International (GSP) in South Carolina has partnered with security identity technology company Clear to launch a biometric solution at its security checkpoint.

Members in the Clear program can verify their identity by using their eyes or fingerprints, replacing the need to show their driver’s license. After verification, a Clear Ambassador escorts members through a dedicated lane and directly to TSA screening. This is expected to reduce the amount of waiting for Clear members at the security checkpoint. Clear Plus – an opt-in membership that provides access to Clear’s expedited security lanes – costs approximately US$16 a month and is billed annually, with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members, as well as active military, veterans and government officials. The partners predict that the launch will create 17 jobs and generate US$1.5m annually in local economic activity.

Dave Edwards, president and CEO of GSP, said, “GSP is always looking for ways to make the airport experience easier and more predictable. Partnering with Clear provides our customers expedited access to security screening at GSP and many other major airports. We are confident our passengers will appreciate Clear’s expedited screening process and we are looking forward to providing another great amenity for our travelers.”

Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of Clear, added, “Clear shares GSP’s commitment to innovation and customer service, and we’re thrilled to expand our footprint to the beautiful Upstate area. Our launch at GSP is the start to a strong partnership and we look forward to working with the airport to implement new technology and bring customized, scalable solutions to the people of South Carolina.”