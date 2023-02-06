Phoenix Sky Harbor prepares for Super Bowl traffic

In preparation for the Super Bowl, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) in Arizona has deployed volunteers and digital reservations to ready itself for an influx of passengers traveling to the Super Bowl in February 2023.

February 13, 2023 – the day after Super Bowl LVII – is anticipated to be one of the airport’s busiest days, with a projected 50% increase in traffic. PHX will deploy volunteer navigators dressed in purple jackets to assist passengers through the busy space. They will be stationed with Super Bowl volunteers who can answer questions about Super Bowl events. If customers are traveling with someone who has a hidden disability such as dementia or autism, they can reserve a Compassion Cacti lanyard in advance. This signals to airport employees that they may need extra time, assistance or patience. A navigator support guide can be booked to accompany travelers through the airport.

Passengers can make use of the early bag check to save time and skip the airline ticket counter by checking their bags before boarding the PHX Sky Train at the 44th Street Station or the Rental Car Center Station. Bags must be checked at least 90 minutes before the flight. This service is available for those flying American, Delta, Southwest or United and will only be available on Sunday, February 12 and Monday, February 13. To save a place and reduce the wait in the TSA Security Checkpoint line, travelers can also use the PHX Reserve program, which enables them to go online up to six days in advance and schedule a time before arriving at the airport.

To increase the efficiency of the airport at this time, PHX has asked passengers to reserve rental cars in advance or use Valley Metro Rail to travel between the airport and downtown Phoenix. The free PHX Sky Train offers a connection between all airport terminals and Valley Metro Rail. After disembarking from the PHX Sky Train, travelers should purchase a pass from the Valley Metro fare vending machine to 3rd Street/Washington Station for the Phoenix Convention Center, Footprint Center and Chase Field.

Chad Makovsky, director of aviation services at Sky Harbor International Airport, said, “Our staff have been working with airlines, the TSA, the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, law enforcement, our restaurant operators and other partners to ensure we are ready to welcome visitors coming in for the big game. Phoenix Sky Harbor is no stranger to welcoming visitors to big events and to town for the Super Bowl. With our focus on service as well as recent enhancements we’ve made to our facilities, we look forward to providing our visitors with an exceptional experience.”