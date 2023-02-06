Budapest Ferenc Liszt Airport updates Mastercard Airport Lounge

In partnership with Plaza Premium Group, Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport in Hungary has updated the decor, facilities and culinary options at its Mastercard Airport Lounge.

Spanning 160m2 with interiors inspired by the Danube River, the lounge can accommodate up to 56 travelers at a time. A fluid interior with smooth and curved linear surfaces has been created to offer a relaxing atmosphere. Travelers will be offered a selection of hot and cold dishes along with signature beverages served in the dedicated bar area throughout the day. The lounge also has a quiet zone.

Situated on the mezzanine level of the SkyCourt hall in Terminal 2, the lounge is a space for working, relaxing and dining. It opens daily from 5:00am to 9:00pm for Mastercard guests to use before their flights. The Mastercard Airport Lounge is available exclusively to holders of Hungary-issued World Elite, Platinum, Business Platinum and Gold Mastercards and internationally issued World Elite and Black Mastercards.

Endre Eölyüs, country manager of Hungary and Slovenia at Mastercard, said, “We are really excited to start a new chapter of the renewed Mastercard Premium Lounge. Our main goal hasn’t changed: we want to offer our premium cardholders an experience they can’t find anywhere else. The renewal is not limited to the space but also to the catering, refreshments and other services available to Mastercard premium cardholders. We believe we have found the best partner in Plaza Premium Group and we’re looking forward to exploring new ways to take our services to the next level.”

Manel Moreno, mobility and commercial passenger services director at Budapest Airport, added, “It is great to see Plaza Premium Group operating the newly refurbished Mastercard Lounge at Budapest Airport. We trust that premium Mastercard cardholders traveling from Budapest Airport will now have access to the highest level of service with this proven international lounge operating partner.”

Okan Kufeci, senior vice president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at Plaza Premium Group, commented, “As travel demand is continuously rising, we are grateful to be trusted by Mastercard to expand our world-class airport hospitality services to the premium cardholders in Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport. With Plaza Premium Group’s 25 years of expertise in building exceptional lounge operations, we are confident in developing a comfortable, memorable and seamless airport experience that delights Mastercard customers and serves travelers’ evolving needs and expectations. With this milestone, we aim to set a solid foundation for a broader collaboration with Mastercard in the near future.”