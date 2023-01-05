Torino Airport achieves Level 3 ACI carbon accreditation

ACI Europe has awarded Torino Airport in Italy with Level 3 of its Airport Carbon Accreditation environmental sustainability program.

The certification is aimed at airport management companies pursuing carbon neutrality goals by neutralizing CO2 emissions under their direct control with energy efficiency programs and the use of renewable energy sources.

The Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ is characterized by the preparation of stakeholders’ engagement plan in the emissions reduction process to be extended to the different actors operating at the airport (airlines, handlers, sub-concessionaires, passengers, employees, partners and territorial realities).

All Level 2 ‘Reduction’ accreditation requirements (achieved by Torino Airport in 2021) remain binding, starting with the carbon reduction implementation plan. Over the past five years, Torino Airport has reduced CO2 emissions under its direct control by 34%, totaling more than 3,000 tons.

For the coming years, Torino Airport is already working on additional projects aimed at neutralizing CO2 emissions, including:

– Self-generation of electricity from photovoltaic systems (a first batch of interventions will be completed in 2023 to ensure a peak power of 1.6MW).

– The renewal of the airport fleet with hybrid or full electric vehicles.

– The completion of relamping interventions on lighting systems.

– The installation of trigenerative systems with hydrogen-ready fuel cells for self-generation of electricity and thermal energy and the installation of heat pump systems.

– An incentive program for the use of sustainable means of transportation aimed at both partners and employees.

Andrea Andorno, CEO of Torino Airport, said, “We are very happy to have received certification at Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ of the Airport Carbon Accreditation program. This is an important recognition of the great commitment we have made to the environment, the territory and future generations to make our industry increasingly sustainable. Being able to involve third parties in this sustainability process is a key piece in spreading the culture of respect for the environment and contributing in a shared perspective to the fight against the climate crisis.”

Olivier Jankovec, director general of ACI Europe, said, “I am delighted to congratulate Torino Airport on successfully achieving Level 3 ‘Optimisation’ of Airport Carbon Accreditation. It is important to stress that continued climate action in the current extreme circumstances faced by our industry is particularly noteworthy. In addition, reaching Level 3 of Airport Carbon Accreditation means that Torino Airport is now going beyond the emissions under its direct control and engaging with companies operating at its premises to drive third party CO2 reductions. Well done to everyone involved in this challenging endeavor and congratulations again.”