Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»Bristol Airport becomes first in UK to take delivery of next-generation fire truck
Airport

Bristol Airport becomes first in UK to take delivery of next-generation fire truck

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +

Bristol Airport is the first UK airport to take delivery of the third-generation Oshkosh Striker ARFF fire fighting vehicle.

The 39-metric ton Oshkosh Striker ARFF is capable of carrying a four-person crew, has a 700bhp engine and a top speed of 72mph. The vehicle carries 12,000 liters of water, 1,700 liters of foam and a 7,500 liter per minute water pump.

Graeme Gamble, chief operating officer, Bristol Airport, said, “Our priority is the safety of passengers and colleagues in all Bristol Airport operations, and we’re delighted to be the first airport in the UK to take delivery of such an advanced fire vehicle.

“The fire and rescue service is a critical part of our operation, and the fire team are permanently on call day and night and ready to respond to any eventuality. We wanted to ensure that the new appliance is equipped with the very latest in firefighting technology. A complex environment such as Bristol Airport requires a specially trained fire team with its own specialist equipment, and we are delighted to have added the Striker to the airport’s fire vehicle fleet.”

Share this story:

About Author

mm
, editor

Dan originally joined Passenger Terminal World in 2014 having spent the early years of his career in the recruitment industry. As online editor, he now produces daily content for the website and supports the editor with the publication of each exciting new issue. When he’s not reporting on the latest aviation news, Dan can be found on the golf course or apprehensively planning his next DIY project.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.