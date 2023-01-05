Bristol Airport becomes first in UK to take delivery of next-generation fire truck

Bristol Airport is the first UK airport to take delivery of the third-generation Oshkosh Striker ARFF fire fighting vehicle.

The 39-metric ton Oshkosh Striker ARFF is capable of carrying a four-person crew, has a 700bhp engine and a top speed of 72mph. The vehicle carries 12,000 liters of water, 1,700 liters of foam and a 7,500 liter per minute water pump.

Graeme Gamble, chief operating officer, Bristol Airport, said, “Our priority is the safety of passengers and colleagues in all Bristol Airport operations, and we’re delighted to be the first airport in the UK to take delivery of such an advanced fire vehicle.

“The fire and rescue service is a critical part of our operation, and the fire team are permanently on call day and night and ready to respond to any eventuality. We wanted to ensure that the new appliance is equipped with the very latest in firefighting technology. A complex environment such as Bristol Airport requires a specially trained fire team with its own specialist equipment, and we are delighted to have added the Striker to the airport’s fire vehicle fleet.”