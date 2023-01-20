Trichy Airport to complete US$117m terminal by June 2023

Airports Authority of India (AAI) will complete its Rs 951 crore (US$117m) integrated passenger terminal project at Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Airport in India by June 2023.

According to the airport authority, more than 85% of the construction work is already completed. With an area of 75,000m2 , the terminal will be equipped with 48 check-in counters and 10 boarding bridges. As a result, AAI expects the energy-efficient building to process 2,900 passengers during peak hours. References to the local culture and traditional architecture are to be expressed by the building’s architecture. Its interiors are intended to intuitively guide passengers while reflecting the colors and culture of the city through materials and textures in a contemporary manner. Similarly, the building’s roof has been designed to create a dynamic form.

As part of the expansion, AAI also plans to create a new apron, associated taxiways and air traffic control tower, additionally updating Trichy Airport’s airside facilities. The airport will also receive a four-lane elevated access road and a new isolation bay to make the airport suitable for a multiple apron ramp system for five wide-body or 10 narrow-body aircraft. This is intended to cater to the growing passenger traffic and reduce congestion during peak hours at the airport. Alongside this, terminal radar, radar simulation, automation facilities, VHF communications, AAI offices and meteorological offices will also feature in the finished project.