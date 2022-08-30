Atkins to consult on Ireland’s €2.9bn airport investment program

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) has appointed Atkins – a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group – as its multidisciplinary design consultant for the delivery of civil and airfield engineering design services at Dublin and Cork airports in Ireland, as part of a €2.9bn (US$2.91) capital investment program.

Under the terms of the 5-year civil engineering design services framework contract – extendable by three years – Atkins will integrate with DAA’s in-house design team to upgrade landside and airside infrastructure including aprons, runways and taxiways.

Services being provided by Atkins include the rehabilitation of runways, taxiways, aprons, stands, roads, car parks, airport campus infrastructure and campus utilities external to the terminal buildings both airside and landside. Atkins will also carry out civil engineering works associated with airport campus and airfields, landside surface access infrastructure, drainage, attenuation, earthworks, pavements, potable and foul water services and aerodrome geometry, and may include planning requirements. Additionally, the company will develop the general electrical (LV and MV) and IT systems, substations, MV networks, generators, UPS and power transfer systems. Finally, Atkins will provide specialized airfield ground lighting (AGL) systems, AGL control and monitoring systems, airfield substations, road lighting, traffic control lighting systems, area lighting (including car park and apron stands), car park electrical systems (including but not limited to barriers and cameras), air bridges and fixed electrical ground power (FEGP).

Ultan McCloskey, director of infrastructure at DAA, said, “DAA continues to prioritize our investment in the enhancement of infrastructure at both Dublin and Cork airports. The appointment of Atkins as our civil and airfield engineering design services framework consultant will allow DAA to continue our ongoing upgrade of campus infrastructure to meet future demand. We enjoy a long-standing relationship with Atkins and look forward to continuing our work with them in the coming five years. Their strong global aviation experience will complement DAA’s existing technical capabilities, enabling us to meet the engineering challenges that lie ahead.”

Henry Poh, aviation lead for Atkins Ireland, said, “This is another significant contract for Atkins as we continue to add to a growing portfolio of aviation projects in Ireland and across the world. We now look forward to utilizing the very latest in data-driven, digital engineering to help DAA maximize its investment as it looks to futureproof two of Ireland’s most important airports.”