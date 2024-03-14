Alstef Group secures baggage handling contract for Aeropuerto de Las Américas

Aerodom – a member of the Vinci Airports network and the concessionaire for six airports in the Dominican Republic – has awarded Alstef Group a contract to remodel the baggage handling system (BHS) at Aeropuerto Internacional de Las Américas in Santo Domingo.

Integration and Automation

The project is intended to increase the capacity of the BHS. It includes the integration of a new outbound BHS with four Standard 3 explosive detection system (EDS) units, automatic tag readers, a makeup sortation loop and control and inspection rooms. The goal is to enhance the bag screening and inspection process, resulting in a more efficient airport operation.

Alstef Group‘s proprietary BAGware software suite, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Sortation Allocation Control (SAC), will play a key role in managing the BHS. The company will also handle the operation and maintenance of the new system for two years following its commissioning, expected around mid-year 2025.

The project comes as Aerodom has renewed its concession contract with the Dominican Government for 30 years.

