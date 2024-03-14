ACI World reveals Airport Service Quality Awards winners

In partnership with Amadeus, Airports Council International (ACI) World has revealed the winders of the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards.

ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to travelers at the airport, capturing their satisfaction levels on the very day of travel. The ASQ Surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, which is intended to give a complete picture of the passenger experience journey.

In 2023, over half of the world’s travelers passed through an ASQ airport. From 595,000 surveys collected in 2023, 170 ASQ Awards have been won by 90 airports around the world. Categories for departures include Best Airports by Size and Region, as well as Most Dedicated Staff, Easiest Airport Journey, Most Enjoyable Airport and Cleanest Airport. For arrivals, the category is Top Airports Globally. In total, nine airports across all regions have won ASQ Awards in all five departure categories.

Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport in Morocco won the Africa category. Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport and Yogyakarta International Airport in Indonesia won the Asia-Pacific category. In Europe, Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport in Turkey and Aeroporto di Roma-Fiumicino in Italy were recognized. Guayaquil International Airport in Ecuador topped the Latin America category and Salalah Airport in Oman was recognized as the best airport in the Middle East. And Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in South Carolina and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Michigan won in the North America category.

Overall, eight airports were inducted into the ACI World Director General’s Roll of Excellence – a recognition given to airports that have won multiple ASQ awards over a five-year period in the last 10 years. The inductees were: Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport in China; Chandigarh Airport in India; Casablanca Mohammed V International Airport in Morocco; Muscat International Airport in Oman; Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Kentucky; Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport in Indonesia; Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport in Indonesia; and Zagreb International Airport in Croatia.

Luis Felipe de Oliveira, director general of ACI World, said, “We are delighted that in 2023 the ASQ program surpassed 400 participating airports in a historical record —reflecting our members’ commitment to placing the passenger first. Likewise, we thank the guests that dedicated their precious time by providing feedback in close to 600,000 surveys. The global growth of the program underscores the trust placed in its scientific and live approach, making ASQ the go-to standard for airport customer experience assessment in the aviation industry. The future success of airports hinges on the unwavering commitment to delivering a stellar customer experience at every touchpoint. In an era where passenger expectations are evolving rapidly, excellence in customer service isn’t just a goal; it’s the key to ensuring airports remain not just gateways, but memorable destinations in themselves.”

Rudy Daniello, executive vice president of airport and airline operations at Amadeus, said, “It’s encouraging to see a continued commitment to the customer experience at airports across the world demonstrated again by the ASQ Awards. Over the past few years, many airports have applied technologies like self-service and biometrics to improve the experience for passengers across key airport touchpoints. What we’re seeing now is a desire to move to the next level by working more collaboratively with airlines and other partners to better manage the impact of disruption. The management of disruptions is a defining issue for passengers, so we look forward to working closely with the industry as it develops new approaches that deliver improved outcomes for passengers.”

To find out more about ACI World’s latest developments, click here.