Sofia Airport installs e-gates ahead of Schengen entry

SOF Connect, the operator of Sofia Airport, has launched an automated system for checking boarding cards at Terminal 2.

The new smart system includes the latest generation of IATA-compatible electronic counters and software for connection to airport and airline systems, and its arrival comes as Bulgaria prepares to join the Schengen area on March 31.

The new systems have been provided by Gunnebo Group with Airsphere providing the associated software. The capacity for each system is 10-12 passengers per counter per minute. The gates recognize both barcodes and QR codes and the software reads regular boarding passes, which can be electronic or paper. One of the six smart counters has been specifically designed for people with limited mobility.