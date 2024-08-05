Dubai Airport introduces luggage facility at Terminal 2

Airport operator Dubai Airports Company has introduced a facility that combines left luggage and mishandled baggage services to enhance the guest experience at Dubai International Airport’s Terminal 2.

Dubai’s Baggage Service Centre

Now open, the Baggage Service Centre is a one-stop shop for all baggage-related services. It is conveniently located to ensure guests can easily store and reclaim their bags around the clock.

Passenger experience

The new facility connects publicly accessible areas with the secured areas of the terminal, enabling guests to claim their luggage without needing to go through additional screening processes. This improves safety and reduces waiting times for guests, making the overall airport experience smoother and more efficient.

The launch of this service forms part of the collaboration between Dubai Airports and its service partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs and dnata.

In related news, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, recently reviewed Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects’ strategic plan and approved designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (AMI). Click here to read the full story.