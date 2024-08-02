EC reinstates liquid rules for airports using C3 scanners

Technical issues identified by the European Commission (EC) will affect passengers traveling with liquids in the European Union as well as Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Norway from September 1.

The EC said it will “ temporarily enforce restrictions on liquid screening at EU airports using Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB)”. These systems, also known as C3 scanners, are installed in several EU airports and were previously approved for use in the European Union. They currently allow passengers to carry liquid containers exceeding 100ml. However, effective from September 1, 2024, the maximum allowed size for individual liquid containers will revert to the standard 100ml for airports operating this type of equipment. It is not currently known how long the ruling will be in effect. Airports that already limit liquids to 100ml or that have not deployed the equipment will not be affected by this change.

Liquids rules reinstated in UK

Signs of potential difficulties began to emerge earlier this year. In June, the Department for Transport in the UK, which is not subject to the new EC ruling, reinstated the 100ml limit, saying that further improvements were needed to the equipment. Several airports had already installed the technology in line with a June 2024 deadline, with others, including Heathrow, Gatwick, Stansted and Manchester, being given an extension until summer 2025.

Temporary technical issue

The EC stated on July 31 that this “precautionary measure is not in response to any new threat but addresses a temporary technical issue, undertaken in alignment with the EU’s international partners”. The Commission is collaborating closely with member states and the European Civil Aviation Conference to develop technical solutions. Airports Council International (ACI) says C3 scanners are on average eight times more expensive than the conventional x-ray screening machines they are replacing, while operating maintenance costs are four times higher.

Checkpoint strain, delays and confusion

ACI Europe said the EC restriction will erase the main benefit accruing to passengers from C3 scanners and will also reduce the passenger throughput of security checkpoints at airports that have deployed C3 scanners. “It will result in significant operational strain, the mitigation of which will require the deployment of additional staff and the reconfiguration of security checkpoints, where feasible,” ACI Europe said.

Airports deploying the C3 scanners have just one month to inform travelers about the reinstated rules, install liquid collection points and deploy additional staff to remind passengers of the requirements. Travelers are still permitted to pack larger quantities of liquids in their hold baggage.

In related news, London City Airport (LCY) in the UK has completed the deployment of next-generation security scanners, enabling all travelers to pass through security without having to remove laptops and liquids from their hand luggage. Click here to read the full story.