Perth Airport appoints Bechtel as capital portfolio partner for One Airport expansion

Perth Airport in Australia has appointed Bechtel as its capital portfolio partner as part of the airport’s multi-billion-dollar infrastructure program. The airport is building additional capacity to cater for increasing demand.

Work on the first of two multi-story car parks is underway, while site preparation for a new runway will begin soon. An expanded international terminal, a new Qantas terminal, a second multi-story car park and an airport hotel will follow.

Bechtel will work alongside the airport’s team to provide specialist advice and support the delivery of the infrastructure program.

Perth Airport CEO Jason Waters said the airport will continue to partner with organizations to support the expansion over the next 10 years.

“This is an exciting time for Perth Airport and the program of projects will result in the long-held vision for One Airport which will deliver greater efficiency for airlines and a better travel experience for passengers,” Waters said.