Incheon begins remote baggage screening on flights to Los Angeles and Seattle

From June 23, baggage checked at Incheon International Airport will be automatically transferred to the final destination for passengers traveling to Los Angeles and Seattle-Tacoma international airports, cutting transfer times by 20 minutes.

The service is launching with Korean Air and Delta Air Lines. The Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) expects participation to expand gradually.

Building on cooperation with the USA’s Department of Homeland Security established last year, MOLIT commenced its International Remote Baggage Screening (IRBS) system to Los Angeles and Seattle airports on June 23. This system applies to the checked baggage of passengers (including transit passengers) departing from Incheon International Airport.

X-ray images of baggage security screenings conducted at Incheon Airport are transmitted to the USA, where staff at the arrival airport perform remote screening during the flight; baggage cleared without issues is then loaded directly onto connecting flights.

MOLIT said that previously, passengers transferring at Los Angeles or Seattle airports faced inconvenience because baggage was not automatically transferred. Passengers had to personally retrieve their luggage, clear customs and random baggage inspections, and re-check their bags at the connecting airline’s check-in counter.

Passengers must meet specific criteria set by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This includes x-ray image suitability, transmission rates and personal data protection measures.

Related news, Incheon recently expanded its biometric departure program