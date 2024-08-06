Nadi Airport to build a solar farm

Fiji Airports (FA) has signed a contract with ITP Renewables to design a solar farm for Nadi International Airport.

Streamlining green energy

The solar farm project is intended to help the airport create an initial 3.5MW of clean power within the airport compound and gain accreditation under the Airport Council International’s Green Airports initiative.

Mesake Nawari, CEO of FA, said, “We can now say that the solar farm is not a dream project anymore – it is happening! Our commitment to a net zero carbon footprint puts us at the forefront as a trailblazing airport in the global green airport zero carbon emissions space. We are delighted to partner with ITP Renewables in this project and especially as the provider of renewable energy consulting services throughout Australia and Oceania, including engineering, strategy and compliance and energy sector analytics within the aviation industry.

“The contract covers the consultancy services so that ITP can start with the design of the solar farm for Nadi International Airport and as we progress with the design, we will spend a considerable amount of money on energy, [as] we want to be the leader in the aviation sector in Fiji and the region.”

Long-term sustainability goals

Nawari continued, “We see this as a major step forward in achieving another level of our global accreditation in the Airport Council International Green Airports initiative. This will take us to the same level as some of the leading international airports and it is a huge achievement for Fiji Airports. It is also a good learning experience for us to share with the neighboring airports in the Blue Pacific as they aspire to become more sustainable.”

