Triple-1-Three to open Otherside Brewlounge at Perth Airport T2

Brewing group Triple-1-Three is set to open a new bar offering under its Otherside craft beer brand in Terminal 2 (T2) at Perth Airport, Australia.

Set to open mid 2023, the Brewlounge will provide the opportunity for locals to ‘own a bit of the brewery’ via the company’s Otherside Tycoons program. Alongside the brand’s core range of beers, it will also feature a rolling program of Otherside’s experimental releases and even the option for home delivery.

James Legge, managing director, Otherside, said, “We wanted to challenge the norm and create something really special for Perth Airport. The T2 opportunity is unique in that it has regular fly-in fly-out (FIFO) travelers. So, for them, we want to create a place that really is theirs, that becomes their local on the way to their destination, while also offering other regional travelers something truly unique and memorable.

“For a while now we have set our sights on an airport presence for Otherside and have been working hard to make it happen. An opportunity arose to partner with Delaware North, and naturally, we leapt at it and it’s so great to see it come to fruition and to see the Perth Airport team embrace the concept so enthusiastically,” he said.

Like the Otherside Brewhouse and the other venues in the Triple-1-Three portfolio, the Brewlounge will celebrate and showcase Western Australia music and arts. A rolling program of local live music will be a feature as well as providing a space to showcase local visual artists. Via the ‘Tapped by Otherside’ funding program, local artists will be invited to submit works for consideration to feature at the location.

Rebecca Cook, Perth Airport’s chief commercial officer, said, “Our FIFO passengers spend a great deal of time at the airport and we are pleased to offer them a distinctive and fun way to spend their time before their flight, which includes the ability to watch live sports and music in a great venue while waiting for their flight. The Otherside Brewlounge concept proposes a unique take on a pre-flight venue offering, with a dynamic personality and quality craft beers that will provide regional travelers in T2 a fantastic F&B experience.”

Gary Brown, managing director at hospitality group Delaware North, added, “We are thrilled to be opening the Otherside Brewlounge in partnership with award-winning Western Australia craft brewer Otherside Brewing Co. Otherside Brewlounge promises to be a dynamic and highly engaging venue which will give travelers at Perth Airport a genuine taste of Western Australia’s incredible food and beer. We are immensely proud of our 30+ year partnership with Perth Airport and look forward to continued success working together.”