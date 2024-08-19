SeeTrue’s AI threat-detection technology integrated with Smiths Detection checkpoint baggage scanner

Smiths Detection has successfully integrated and tested SeeTrue’s artificial intelligence (AI) threat detection technology into its computed tomography (CT) security checkpoint systems, with the combined solution now ready for immediate implementation pending certification.

SeeTrue’s AI-based Prohibited Items Detection Software (APIDS ready) engine has been fully integrated, tested, and is now ready for implementation with the Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX to provide carry-on baggage screening.

The combination of the SeeTrue algorithmic solution with Smith’s Hi-Scan 6040 CTiX will undergo European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) testing in the upcoming months.

Combining Smiths automatic explosives detection algorithms with SeeTrue’s prohibited items detection algorithms is said to provide additional levels of security and operational efficiency. The collaboration was undertaken as part of Smiths Detection’s Ada Initiative, which effectively ‘onboards’ new suppliers to ensure that hardware, software and algorithms from various products and suppliers work together seamlessly according to responsible Open Architecture principles.