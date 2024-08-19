American Express to open Centurion Lounge at Salt Lake City International

American Express is to open a 16,000ft2 Centurion Lounge at Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) in Utah in 2025.

The new lounge is scheduled to open in the new Concourse B next year as part of Phase 4 of The New SLC Airport Redevelopment program. Inspired by Utah’s topography, the nearly 16,000ft2 lounge will give eligible card members a place to relax, work and have a meal before boarding their flight. According to the airport, American Express is the first credit card issuer to announce plans to open a proprietary lounge at SLC.

Outdoor terrace

The outdoor seating area will be equipped with heaters and fans for use year-round, providing guests with views of the airfield and the Wasatch Mountains. Guests will have a wide range of seating options to choose from, including armchairs, cafe seating and dining banquettes, quiet workspaces, a wellness room, and more.

Food and beverage

Guests will be able to have a hot breakfast, a rotating selection of main courses, sides, salads, and soups throughout the day and freshly made desserts. The food will be created by an “award-winning, Resy chef “with fresh, local ingredients.

Additionally, a “Blue Roast by American Express” coffee bar with counter service will be installed and feature espresso beverages, cold brew and rotating seasonal specialty coffee drinks from a local roaster.

There will also be a full bar with a bespoke cocktail menu and wine list, including a locally inspired cocktail menu featuring alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages designed by Centurion Lounge mixologist Jim Meehan, and a selection of wines hand-picked by Anthony Giglio, Centurion Lounge wine director and sommelier.

Signature Centurion Lounge Amenities

The Centurion Lounges offer signature amenities, including restrooms and a shower suite, a dedicated family restroom with a private area for nursing mothers, private phone or meeting rooms, outlets and USB ports near every seat, access to complimentary high-speed wi-fi, and more. A dedicated team of member service professionals will be available on-site to assist with card member requests, immediate needs, or travel-related questions.

“American Express has strong roots in the Salt Lake City community. It’s home to many of our colleagues and card members and a popular vacation destination for US and global card members” said Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. “The new Centurion Lounge will give eligible card members a taste of what this beautiful destination has to offer and feature premium amenities for all types of travelers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Centurion Lounge to The New SLC International Airport,” said Bill Wyatt, executive director of SLC. “Guests will enjoy what promises to be an inviting atmosphere to relax and refresh during their journey. We’re excited to work with American Express to bring this never-before-seen offering at SLC to life.”

In related news, Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden recently opened the largest American Express (Amex) lounge in the Nordic region to date. Click here to read the full story.