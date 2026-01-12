Aruba introduces CBP’s Enhanced Passenger Processing

Aruba Airport Authority (AAA), in partnership with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and iProov, has introduced Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) at Aruba’s US Pre-Clearance facility. CBP began processing US citizens at Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport using EPP at the end of December.

Already in use at airports such as Orlando International Airport and Dublin Airport, EPP is designed to securely verify a traveler’s identity in seconds. Through a brief facial biometric scan, EPP matches a traveler to their passport biometric credentials and CBP’s Traveler Verification Service, eliminating the need to present a physical passport unless additional review is required.

EPP requires no application and is automatically available to US citizens departing Aruba.

Queen Beatrix International Airport is currently in the second phase of its Gateway 2030 expansion and modernization project.

