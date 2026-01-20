Ninoy Aquino International Airport modernizes its immigration process with 78 new eGates

Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport has installed biometrics from Amadeus to speed up the immigration process for travelers.

The technology upgrade, including 78 new eGates, is part of a US$3bn modernization program at The Philippines’ main hub and enables passengers to complete immigration in as little as 20 seconds.

The new immigration process combines biometric identity validation, document authentication and real-time monitoring to fully verify travelers before they can continue with their journey. Amadeus’ Seamless Journey Platform orchestrates the process and connects to the necessary back-end systems at the country’s border authority.

The new biometric immigration experience has been rolled out in a phased approach with the first batch of 24 biometric eGates already operational as of December 2025. The remaining 54 eGates are being deployed in early 2026, as terminal refurbishment works are completed.

