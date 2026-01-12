Clear introduces mobile digital ID

Clear has launched Clear ID, a free, mobile digital ID that enables US travelers to verify their identity at more than 250 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints directly from their phones using the Clear mobile app.

With Clear ID, US passport holders can easily create and securely store a TSA-accepted digital ID in the Clear app for domestic travel. Once created, travelers present their Clear ID via QR code at TSA checkpoints across the USA.

Clear ID is available to all eligible travelers and Clear+ membership is not required. The initiative applies only to domestic travel and TSA encourages all travelers using digital forms of ID to also have their physical credentials with them.

The company says further enhancements and updates to the Clear app will be introduced in the coming months.

In related news, TSA debuted Clear e-gates in August 2025