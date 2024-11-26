Clear launches facial verification and enrollment pods at US airports

Clear has launched new enrollment and verification pods (EnVe) to provide facial verification at select airports, with full implementation across its nationwide network planned for 2025. There are currently more than 100 Clear Lanes at 58 airports in the USA.

The airports currently deploying the new pods are Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, Denver International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, San Francisco International Airport and San Jose Mineta International Airport. The pods are designed to make passenger verification five times faster than using eye or finger biometrics.

EnVe Pods have a slimmer profile with a new display that features a large portrait field of view that offers a mirror-like experience for a more intuitive verification. Light indicators help to communicate to travelers and Clear Ambassadors by indicating successful verification. The pods are designed to be used by all Clear members regardless of height or ability.