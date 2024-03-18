Gold Coast Airport’s masterplan includes biometric check-in 

Australia’s Gold Coast Airport has unveiled its 2024 Preliminary Draft Master Plan. It outlines the objectives for the airport and surrounding precinct over the next 20 years, with a more detailed focus on the initial eight years leading up to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is the largest of four airports owned by Queensland Airports Limited and, as the country’s sixth busiest airport, Gold Coast Airport currently welcomes more than 6.2 million passengers a year. By 2044, that number is set to soar to around 13 million passengers annually.

Under the new plan, Gold Coast Airport will reinvent itself as a “destination within its own right – delivering a reimagined precinct that serves the communities of the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales”, the airport said.

Queensland Airports Limited CEO Amelia Evans said the Master Plan embraces innovation and new technologies. Smart aviation technologies being considered as part of the plan include biometric-enabled check-in and a fully digital passenger experience that could anticipate customer behavior and provide personalized travel suggestions based on travel history.

According to the Master Plan document, an expanded security screening footprint at the airport will accommodate evolving security requirements.

“Significant expansions to check-in, security and baggage make-up infrastructure will necessitate continued development of the passenger terminal to the south within the Terminal and Aviation Expansion Precinct,” the plan states. “Planning is in-place for check-in and security processes to ultimately be able to relocate to Level 2, where all domestic and international passengers would then flow and combine seamlessly into a Common Departure Lounge.”

One of the key concepts considered during the preparation of the Master Plan was the ongoing development of a Common Departure Lounge concept, where domestic and international passengers would be able to share the same departure facilities. This would require domestic and international passengers to be screened to the same standard, as well as the sharing of biometric information.

The Master Plan also reflects Gold Coast Airport’s commitment to sustainability including reaching Net Zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030.

Gold Coast Airport’s 2024 Preliminary Draft Master Plan is open for public consultation and community feedback until 14 June 2024.